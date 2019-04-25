Where did our MPs spend funds?

April 25, 2019 09:30 IST

Infrastructure projects were the top picks for MPs, with 40% of the total funds spent on the development of railways, roadways, pathways and bridges.

Dilasha Seth reports.

Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Agriculture and allied sector-related facilities were the lowest in the preference order for spending, accounting for just 2.4% of the total spend.

Punjab and West Bengal MPs were the top spenders in the social sector.

Punjab MPs allocated half of their MPLAD funds to social sectors like education, drinking water, sports and sanitation and public health.

West Bengal MPs followed at over 40%.

Although sports was the 10th most popular sector for spending, Punjab topped it by allocating 7.5% of the total MPLAD funds.

Among economically and socially backward states, termed BIMARU, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar focussed least on the social sector at just 9.6% and 15.6% respectively.