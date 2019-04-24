Why Pulwama won't get Modi more votes

April 24, 2019 20:25 IST

'The narrative that is the ruling party is using on Pulwama is not productive.'

'I do not think Modi and the BJP will get more votes because of that incident and the response to it,' says Aakar Patel.





Photograph: PTI Photo

Twenty five ago, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi was contesting elections in Mumbai. Standing on a Samajwadi Party ticket, he was opposing the sitting MLA from Bandra East, Madhukar Sarpotdar of the Shiv Sena.

Sarpotdar, who died in 2010, was active in the post Babri Masjid riots against Muslims, and had been arrested twice and found by the army to be carrying a gun. Gandhi was campaigning on foot, and I was a reporter who was following him around.

I asked him what he had learned about the sort of material to use when speaking in rallies.

He said that development issues did not work. He had started his campaign by going to slums and talking about the delivery of services: Water, electricity, roads and jobs.

He soon learned that all parties said more or less the same thing and this did not attract applause from jaded voters. The response of the audience in terms of clapping, shouting and cheering was a good indicator of what people wanted to hear.

Gandhi said that it was when he attacked his opponent and used humour that his audience cheered.

He gave me an example. Sarpotdar was fond of saying that he would play on the front foot, Gandhi would say in his speeches that those who played on the front foot were also in danger of being stumped.