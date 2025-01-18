HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kejriwal's car pelted with stones during campaign, says AAP

Kejriwal's car pelted with stones during campaign, says AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 18, 2025 18:01 IST

x

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's car was pelted with stones during campaigning in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday, the party alleged.

IMAGE: AAP alleges that the 'attackers' were supporters of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. Photograph: ANI on X

"Supporters of BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency," an AAP leader said.

 

Police said that no one pelted stones at the Kejriwal's car but some people were trying to show black flags to the former chief minister, who were immediately removed from the spot.

In a purported video of the incident, Kejriwal can be seen sitting in a vehicle with police personnel clearing the route for it.

A man waving a black piece of cloth and a stone hurled towards the vehicle were also seen in the video clip.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes
Delhi polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes
Cops blocked screening of documentary on AAP: Kejriwal
Cops blocked screening of documentary on AAP: Kejriwal
Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi
Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi
Kejriwal reveals BJP's Delhi CM face, throws challenge
Kejriwal reveals BJP's Delhi CM face, throws challenge
'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam': AAP, BJP war heats up
'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam': AAP, BJP war heats up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Drinks For Weight Loss In Winter

webstory image 2

10 Reasons To Watch Vidaamuyarchi

webstory image 3

How To Handle A Child Who Is Lying

VIDEOS

Kangana touches Sadhguru's feet at 'Emergency' screening1:01

Kangana touches Sadhguru's feet at 'Emergency' screening

Parrots flock to sown corn fields in Thoothukudi to fulfill food needs 1:21

Parrots flock to sown corn fields in Thoothukudi to...

Meet 'Golden Baba' who wears 6 kg of gold every day2:38

Meet 'Golden Baba' who wears 6 kg of gold every day

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD