People with BJP links tried to attack Kejriwal: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that people affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to attack AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, during his padyatra in West Delhi's Vikaspuri Friday evening, a charge trashed by the saffron party.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

hief Minister Atishi termed the alleged attempt as BJP's "dirty politics".

"The BJP knows that it cannot defeat the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal in the elections that's why they want to attack and kill him as part of their dirty politics. If anything happens to Kejriwal, Delhiites will not forgive the BJP, and will take revenge," she told a press conference.

However, no video of the alleged incident was made available immediately by the party. Kejriwal is a Z-plus protectee. A senior police officer said that they haven't received any official complaint from the AAP yet.

The officer said it was a narrow lane of around half a kilometer where the yatra was organised.

"Some sloganeering against the AAP happened but no evidence of manhandling or attempt to assault has been found as of now," he said.

Refuting the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that locals of Vikaspuri had gone to complain about supply of dirty water in the area during Kejriwal's padyatra, which is being projected by the Aam Aadmi Party leaders as an attack on him.

"When people complained of dirty water, Kejriwal got offended. After living in 'Sheesh Mahal', his habit of walking in the streets has gone, and when people ask questions, AAP leaders are trying to project it as an attack.

"You have looted the people of Delhi in the name of electricity, water, and buses. Don't put your frustration on the BJP... these are the questions of the people of Delhi," Sachdeva said in a video statement.

Several senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, came down heavily on the BJP, alleging that the party was trying to harm the former Delhi chief minister because it cannot defeat him electorally.

Bharadwaj also made a claim about the attack and said it was a "cowardly" attempt by the BJP.

It was done because Kejriwal is going among the masses and is getting their love and affection, he charged.

"We want to make it clear that if Kejriwal faces any danger to his life or any harm is done to him, only the BJP will be responsible for it," he alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Kejriwal are undertaking padyatras (foot marches) in different assembly segments of the city in run-up to the assembly polls, likely to be held in February 2025.