HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » When the Moon Turned Red Over India

When the Moon Turned Red Over India

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 13:30 IST

x

Glimpses of the Blood Moon lunar eclipse as seen from Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi and Guwahati.

A Blood Moon oocurs during a total lunar eclipse. Instead of turning black, the Moon looks red or orange because Earth's air bends sunlight and lets only the red part reach the Moon.

Safe to watch with your eyes, Blood Moons show up only on a full moon night and are pretty rare -- about once every couple of years.

 

Jaipur

Dhairya Soni, a Mumbai lad who is studying in Jaipur, says: 'Capturing the ethereal beauty of a lunar eclipse is a photographer's dream, and the Blood Moon of September 2025 offered an unforgettable spectacle from the historic city of Jaipur.

'This photograph, taken with the Sony RX10 Mark IV on a Sirui tripod showcases the dramatic transformation of our lunar neighbour.

'The camera's powerful 24-600mm equivalent telephoto zoom was essential in bringing the distant, fiery orb into focus.

'The moon's deep crimson hue is a result of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere, which scatters blue light and allows the warmer red and orange tones to illuminate the lunar surface.

'This unique celestial alignment, perfectly framed by the clear Jaipur night sky, serves as a powerful reminder of the breathtaking cosmic events that unfold above us.'

IMAGE: Dhairya Soni captures the Blood Moon from Jaipur, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

 

Thiruvananthapuram

IMAGE: A view of the Blood Moon from Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

New Delhi

IMAGE: A view of the Blood Moon from New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Guwahati

IMAGE: A view of the lunar eclipse in Guwahati, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Thousands witness rare Blood Moon across India
Thousands witness rare Blood Moon across India
Ever Seen A Moon This Colour?
Ever Seen A Moon This Colour?
Hunter's Moon Captivates The World
Hunter's Moon Captivates The World
Missed the 'Blood Moon'? See it HERE
Missed the 'Blood Moon'? See it HERE
PIX: Super Blood Moon is just WOW!
PIX: Super Blood Moon is just WOW!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Paneer Dumplings In Makhani Sauce

webstory image 2

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

webstory image 3

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

VIDEOS

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together0:57

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together

How Vande Bharat Became Kashmirâ s Lifeline During Heavy Rains3:08

How Vande Bharat Became Kashmirâ s Lifeline During...

Neena Gupta Redefines Grace in Red Bangles1:35

Neena Gupta Redefines Grace in Red Bangles

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV