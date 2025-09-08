When the Moon Turned Red Over India

Glimpses of the Blood Moon lunar eclipse as seen from Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi and Guwahati.

A Blood Moon oocurs during a total lunar eclipse. Instead of turning black, the Moon looks red or orange because Earth's air bends sunlight and lets only the red part reach the Moon.

Safe to watch with your eyes, Blood Moons show up only on a full moon night and are pretty rare -- about once every couple of years.

Jaipur

Dhairya Soni, a Mumbai lad who is studying in Jaipur, says: 'Capturing the ethereal beauty of a lunar eclipse is a photographer's dream, and the Blood Moon of September 2025 offered an unforgettable spectacle from the historic city of Jaipur.

'This photograph, taken with the Sony RX10 Mark IV on a Sirui tripod showcases the dramatic transformation of our lunar neighbour.

'The camera's powerful 24-600mm equivalent telephoto zoom was essential in bringing the distant, fiery orb into focus.

'The moon's deep crimson hue is a result of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere, which scatters blue light and allows the warmer red and orange tones to illuminate the lunar surface.

'This unique celestial alignment, perfectly framed by the clear Jaipur night sky, serves as a powerful reminder of the breathtaking cosmic events that unfold above us.'

IMAGE: Dhairya Soni captures the Blood Moon from Jaipur, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Thiruvananthapuram

IMAGE: A view of the Blood Moon from Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

New Delhi

IMAGE: A view of the Blood Moon from New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Guwahati

IMAGE: A view of the lunar eclipse in Guwahati, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff