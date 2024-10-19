Hunter's Moon Captivates The World

Glimpses of the Supermoon illuminate the night skies of Mow Cop, Yevpatoriya, Sydney, Liepupe, Kyiv, Morocco, Berlin, Skopje, Washington and Mexico.
The Hunter's Moon, a supermoon occurring in October, is one of several supermoons that will take place in 2024 and 2025.
The Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth.
IMAGE: People watch as the Supermoon, known as the Hunter's moon rises over Mow Cop castle in Mow Cop, Britain. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters
IMAGE: A view shows the full moon over the Juma-Jami Mosque and the Saint Nicholas cathedral in Yevpatoriya, Crimea. Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters
IMAGE: The Supermoon rises behind the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters
IMAGE: The Supermoon rises in Liepupe, Latvia. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters
IMAGE: People walk on a bridge while the full moon rises over Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: People take photos of the rising Supermoon in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
IMAGE: The Supermoon is seen through clouds in Skopje, North Macedonia. Photograph: Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters
IMAGE: The Supermoon peeps out of the clouds in Skopje. Photograph: Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters
IMAGE: Full moon, rises over the Statue of Freedom at the USA Capitol building, in Washington, DC, USA. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
IMAGE: The Full moon, rises over Mexico City, Mexico. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters
IMAGE: A man sits on a rock as the full moon, rises in the Sahara desert outside Ouarzazate, Morocco. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com