When police opened gate...: Eyewitnesses recalls Tirupati stampede

When police opened gate...: Eyewitnesses recalls Tirupati stampede

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 09, 2025 10:49 IST

Sharing their account of tragic stampede in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, witnesses have recalled the horrific incident that killed at least six people.

IMAGE: Police personnel try to control the crowd as hundreds of devotees jostle for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam when a stampede broke out at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

A woman who visited Tirupati with 20 of her family member said that the stampede occurred due to the overwhelming rush of pilgrims when the police opened the gates for token distribution, adding that there was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier.

She said that out of twenty members of her family, six have been injured.

 

She claimed that a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens which caused injuries to several women who were then shifted to the hospital.

"A stampede occurred due to the heavy rush. As soon as the Police officials opened the gate, the pilgrims rushed to purchase tokens," she said.

"There was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier. Out of twenty members of my family, six have been injured. We joined the queue at 11 o'clock. While waiting in the queue, we were provided with milk and biscuits. However, a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens, causing injuries to several women, who were then shifted to the hospital," she added.

The husband of one of the victims shared his tragic account, stating that the stampede occurred when his wife and others were attempting to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, which led to her death.

"While my wife and others were trying to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, a stampede occurred, resulting in her death. I have informed our relatives and they are on their way," he said.

At least six devotees died and dozens were injured in a stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

