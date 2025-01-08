HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Four devotees killed in stampede at Tirupati temple

Four devotees killed in stampede at Tirupati temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 08, 2025 23:15 IST

Four devotees, including three women, died and several more were injured in a stampede here on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, a police official said.

IMAGE: A stampede-like situation at Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, January 8, 2025.Photograph: ANI Photo

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

"Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI.

 

Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
