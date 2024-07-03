News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Preliminary report reveals what caused Hathras stampede

Preliminary report reveals what caused Hathras stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 03, 2024 19:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chaos caused after Narayan Sakaar Hari's followers were pushed by the godman's security and a 'slippery slope' resulted in the stampede that killed 121 people in Hathras on Tuesday, a preliminary report by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) said.

IMAGE: People gather at the Hathras stampede incident site which left 121 people dead during a 'satsang' (congregation), at Phulrai village in Hathras on Wednesday. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

The preliminary report on the stampede was submitted by Sikandra Rau SDM to the district magistrate (DM).

The SDM, who gave permission for the 'satsang' (religious congregation), was also present at the venue when the incident occurred, according to the report.

 

'A crowd of more than 2 lakh people was present in the satsang pandal. Shri Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) reached the satsang pandal at about 12.30 pm and the program went on for 1 hour.

'After this, at about 1.40 pm, Shri Narayan Sakaar Hari (Bhole Baba) came out of the pandal to go towards Etah on National Highway-91,' the preliminary report said, adding that when the godman was leaving the venue, his followers started running towards him for a 'darshan' and collect soil from around his feet.

'Satsangi women/men/children etc. started applying the dust of Baba's feet on their foreheads (while trying) to get his darshan, touch his feet and take his blessings,' reads the report dated July 2.

The situation worsened when more people waiting on the divider of the road ahead began running towards his vehicle, it said.

'A large number of people were already standing on the dividers in the middle and on the sides of GT road, who started jumping from the dividers and started running towards Baba's vehicle to get his darshan.

'Then Baba's personal security personnel (Black Commandos) and sevadars started pushing and shoving the crowd themselves to stop the crowd, due to which some people fell down,' the report states, adding this led to a panic and the crowd went out of control.

'Due to which the crowd ran towards the open field in front of the venue to get relief, on the other side of the road, where most of the people slipped and fell due to the wet slope while descending from the road towards the field,' the report said.

Those who fell could not get up again and were run over by those coming from behind, it said.

'After this, they could not get up again and the crowd started running here and there over them,' the report mentioned.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandra Rau police station late on Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
After The Tragedy In Hathras
After The Tragedy In Hathras
Hathras Tragedy: A Mother Mourns Her Son
Hathras Tragedy: A Mother Mourns Her Son
Stampede: Heart-breaking scenes at Hathras hospital
Stampede: Heart-breaking scenes at Hathras hospital
Team India to meet PM; open-top bus parade in Mumbai
Team India to meet PM; open-top bus parade in Mumbai
Did AI divert scheduled flight to ferry cricketers?
Did AI divert scheduled flight to ferry cricketers?
Contentious gesture lands Turkiye's Demiral in trouble
Contentious gesture lands Turkiye's Demiral in trouble
Unacademy hands pink slips to 250 more employees
Unacademy hands pink slips to 250 more employees
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Hathras stampede: The main cause of death was...

Hathras stampede: The main cause of death was...

UP stampede: 'Bhole Baba' not named in FIR; toll rises

UP stampede: 'Bhole Baba' not named in FIR; toll rises

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances