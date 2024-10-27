News
9 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station

9 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 27, 2024 11:13 IST
Nine persons were injured in a stampede after rush for boarding a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

IMAGE: Platform no. 1 of Bandra Terminus station after the incident. Photograph: ANI on X

The incident took place at 5.56 am on platform number one at the Bandra Terminus.

 

There was rush for boarding train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the Bhabha Hospital.

Those injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Preliminary report reveals what caused UP stampede
After The Tragedy In Hathras
PHOTOS: India's deadliest stampedes ever
'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Manika's historic run at WTT 2024 ends in quarters
PIX: Barcelona hand Real Madrid a thrashing!
108 women, 7 children killed in stampede at UP satsang

Everyone has to die one day: Bhole Baba on stampede

