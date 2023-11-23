News
When Pakistani Boat Enters Indian Waters

When Pakistani Boat Enters Indian Waters

By REDIFF NEWS
November 23, 2023 09:34 IST
The Coast Guard intercepted a Pakistani fishing trawler with 13 crew members onboard on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Arinjay, while patrolling in the Arabian Sea, spotted the Pakistani boat Naz-Re-Karam which had entered 15 km inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea.

The crew members have been brought to shore for interrogation. The Pakistani fishermen had left Karachi on Sunday, November 19.

 

IMAGE: Crew from the ICGS Arinjay on their way to the Pakistani boat Naz-Re-Karam. All photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The ICGS Arinjay.

 

IMAGE: Coast Guards alongside the Pakistani boat Naz-Re-Karam.

 

IMAGE: The Pakistani boat and crew were brought to Okha harbour for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by all agencies.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

