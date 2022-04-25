News
Rediff.com  » News » Pakistani boat captured near Gujarat coast, 9 crew members held

Pakistani boat captured near Gujarat coast, 9 crew members held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 25, 2022 11:56 IST
Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board in the Arabian Sea near the state coast and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from the vessel, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.

 

The Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' when it ventured into the Indian waters, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials found heroin worth Rs 280 crore on the boat, the statement said, adding that the boat as well as its crew members were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district for further investigation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
