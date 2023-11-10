News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pakistani fisherman sells rare fish for Rs 70 million!

Pakistani fisherman sells rare fish for Rs 70 million!

Source: PTI
November 10, 2023 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi city became a millionaire overnight after auctioning a haul of rare fish which has many medicinal properties.

Haji Baloch, who lives in the impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village, and his workers caught the fish known as golden fish or ’Sowa’ in the local dialect from the Arabian Sea on Monday.

”The entire catch was sold for some 70 million rupees at the Karachi harbour on Friday morning when fishermen auctioned off their catch,” Mubarak Khan of the Pakistan Fishermen Folk Forum said.

 

The Sowa fish is considered priceless and rare since substances from its belly are said to have great healing and medicinal properties. A thread-like substance from the fish is also used in surgical procedures.

”One fish fetches around 7 million rupees in the auction,’ Baloch said.

The fish, which often weighs between 20 to 40 kgs and can grow up to 1.5 meters, is much sought after in East Asian countries.

More importantly, the Sowa also holds cultural and traditional significance, finding its use in traditional medicines and local cuisine.

”We were fishing in the open sea of Karachi...when we came across this huge cache of golden fish, and it was a windfall for us,” he said.

Haji said he would share the money with his crew of seven people.

The fish comes near the coast only during breeding season. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sri Lankan court orders release of 56 Tamil fishermen
Sri Lankan court orders release of 56 Tamil fishermen
Why we must salute Kerala's fishermen!
Why we must salute Kerala's fishermen!
'Exercise caution while handling Indian fishing boats'
'Exercise caution while handling Indian fishing boats'
SC slams UP for disobeying order in student slap row
SC slams UP for disobeying order in student slap row
Sensex, Nifty rebound; power, utility shares advance
Sensex, Nifty rebound; power, utility shares advance
Under fire Babar says it's 'easy to give advice on TV'
Under fire Babar says it's 'easy to give advice on TV'
Semis spot: It's Mission impossible for Pakistan
Semis spot: It's Mission impossible for Pakistan
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

10 Indian fishermen enter Iranian waters, detained

10 Indian fishermen enter Iranian waters, detained

India summons Pak envoy over fisherman's killing

India summons Pak envoy over fisherman's killing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances