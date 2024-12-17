When Nepal Army Chief Visited Ram Temple

Nepal army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya and attended the Indian Military Academy December 2024 Passing Out Parade in Dehradun.

IMAGE: General Sigdel and his wife Nita Sigdel being felicitated during their visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Sigdel and his entourage pose for a photograph after their visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Ttemple.

IMAGE: General Sigdel inspects the guard of honour during the IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun.

IMAGE: General Sigdel presents a medal to a newly inducted officer during the POP.

