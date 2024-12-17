News
Home  » News » When Nepal Army Chief Visited Ram Temple

When Nepal Army Chief Visited Ram Temple

By REDIFF NEWS
December 17, 2024 07:51 IST
Nepal army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya and attended the Indian Military Academy December 2024 Passing Out Parade in Dehradun.

 

IMAGE: General Sigdel and his wife Nita Sigdel being felicitated during their visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Sigdel and his entourage pose for a photograph after their visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Ttemple.

 

IMAGE: General Sigdel inspects the guard of honour during the IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun.

 

IMAGE: General Sigdel presents a medal to a newly inducted officer during the POP.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
