When Modi Met Queen Elizabeth

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi met Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 and again in 2018 at Buckingham palace.

IMAGE: November 13, 2015, the queen, then 89, mets the PM. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: 'I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,' Modi recalled on Thursday after the queen passed into the ages. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Queen Elizabeth and Modi view items from the royal collection at Buckingham palace, November 13, 2015. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: 'She personified dignity and decency in public life,' Modi said in his condolence message. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: The queen, who ascended to the British throne when the future prime minister was only four months old, met Modi again on April 16, 2018. Photograph: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: 'She will always be remembered as a stalwart of our times,' Modi stated on Thursday. The Government of India has declared Sunday, September 11, a day of mouring for the late monarch. Photograph: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Queen Elizabeth greets Modi during the dinner she hosted for the Commonwealth heads of government at Buckingham palace, April 19, 2018. Photograph: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Then British prime minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth with Commonwealth leaders in the ballroom at Buckingham palace, April 19, 2018. Photograph: Jay Allen/GCHOGM Pool via Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com