Rediff.com  » News » When Queen Elizabeth Visited India

When Queen Elizabeth Visited India

By Rediff News Bureua
September 09, 2022 17:45 IST
Glimpses of the late queen Elizabeth's encounters with India and Indian leaders:

 

IMAGE: The queen is presented with a replica of the Golden Temple by Sikh priests in Amritsar, October 14, 1997.
The queen, who laid a wreath at the site of one of the British army's most notorious massacres at Jallianwalla Bagh, was given a rousing welcome by thousands of Sikhs at the Golden Temple. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The queen is greeted by Sikh priests during a guided tour through the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The queen leans to get a closer look of a beautician's stall during a walkabout at the Brotherhood Society in New Delhi. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The queen and Sheela Gujral, wife of then prime minister Inder Kumar Gujral, lead their husbands Prince Philip and I K Gujral during a luncheon meeting in New Delhi.
The queen was in India for a week-long trip as part of the country's 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The queen and Prince Philip, right, meet with then President K R Narayanan and his wife Usha Narayanan at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: The queen greets Ganju Lama, winner of the Victoria Cross, Britrain's highest award for gallantry, during her visit to the War Cemetery in New Delhi.
The cemetery contains 1,022 graves of soldiers who fell in defence of the British empire in World Wars I and II. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The queen arrives at the governor's banquet in Madras. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: The queen at a welcoming ceremony in Kochi. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Queen Elizabeth II meets then prime minister Manmohan Singh at Buckingham Palace, April 1, 2009. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The queen speaks with then President Pratibha Patil during the launch of the 2009 Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace, October 29, 2009. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

When I met the Queen of England
PHOTOS: The life and times of Queen Elizabeth
When Padmini KISSED A Future King
Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says
Mumbai's dabbawalas recall breakfast with Queen
With Queen's death, Twitterati wants Kohinoor's return
How Anushka Wished Virat On 71st 100
The War Against Coronavirus

