PM hails Indian relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams deployed in quake-hit Turkey and Syria for making India 'proud', and said it has in the last few years strengthened its identity not just as a self-sufficient but a selfless country as well.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with NDRF personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' in Turkey and Syria, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were sent to provide help to the quake-hit region on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance under 'Operation Dost'.

Addressing these personnel following their return, Modi said, "You have done great service to humanity and made India proud."

"We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis," he told the relief teams, asserting that India rushes to help in humanitarian crisis irrespective of the country affected by it.

India's quick help to Turkey also drew attention as the western Asian country has often in the past backed Pakistan on issues of conflict with India.

Highlighting the importance of quick response during a natural calamity, Modi said the speedy response of the NDRF teams in Turkey drew the attention of the entire world. He said that the quick response highlights the preparedness and training skills of the team.

"On the basis of my experiences in these calamities, I can appreciate your hard work, spirit and emotions. Today I salute you all," the prime minister said.

The Indian Army's medical team had also been deployed for providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

Modi said India has strengthened its identity in the last few years as a country of not only self-sufficiency but also selfless in rushing to help other countries whenever any crisis hit them.

He said India has always found ready as the first responder whenever there is a crisis in the world.

"We have to strengthen our identity as the world's best relief and rescue team," he added.

India's quick response during the earthquake has attracted the attention of the whole world and it is a reflection of the preparedness of our rescue and relief teams, the prime minister said.

Citing Indian help to other countries hit by disasters or any other crisis, be it Nepal, Ukraine or Afghanistan, he said, "Wherever we reach with the 'Tiranga', there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start getting better."

India was one of the first responders when the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, he said, underlining India's commitment to humanity.

He gave examples of earthquakes in Nepal and the crisis in the Maldives and Sri Lanka and said that India was the first to come forward to help.

He noted that the trust of other countries is also increasing in the Indian forces as well as the NDRF.

In a tweet, Modi said their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian Army's medical team deployed under 'Operation Dost' in Turkey has touched down in India.

The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4,000 patients round the clock, he said.

'Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Turkey. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Turkey,' Bagchi had said on Twitter on Sunday.

'Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdagi & Antakya,' he said.

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed more than 40,000 people.