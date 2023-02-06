News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India to send NDRF, medical and relief teams to Turkey

India to send NDRF, medical and relief teams to Turkey

Source: PTI
February 06, 2023 16:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Monday decided to immediately dispatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to earthquake-hit Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

Photograph: Reuters

Modi's principal secretary P K Mishra held a meeting in the South Block to discuss immediate relief measures and the decision was taken there, an official statement said.

 

Two teams of the NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations.

Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines, it said.

Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian embassy in Ankara and the consulate general office in Istanbul, it added.

The meeting was attended by cabinet secretary, representatives of ministries of home affairs, defence, external affairs, civil aviation, health and family welfare besides the NDMA and the NDRF, the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India should prepare for a large earthquake in Uttarakhand'
'India should prepare for a large earthquake in Uttarakhand'
When do earthquakes occur most? Here's the answer
When do earthquakes occur most? Here's the answer
How to prevent losses in a major quake
How to prevent losses in a major quake
SC advances plea against BJP leader-judge to Feb 7
SC advances plea against BJP leader-judge to Feb 7
India adds 91 fresh Covid cases
India adds 91 fresh Covid cases
Sensex down 334 points; metal, power shares retreat
Sensex down 334 points; metal, power shares retreat
Century's deadliest quake kills 1,300 in Turkey, Syria
Century's deadliest quake kills 1,300 in Turkey, Syria
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Deadliest quake in century kills 641 in Turkey, Syria

Deadliest quake in century kills 641 in Turkey, Syria

More than 1000 dead as huge quake hits Afghanistan

More than 1000 dead as huge quake hits Afghanistan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances