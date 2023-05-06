News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rishi Sunak creates history at King Charles coronation

Rishi Sunak creates history at King Charles coronation

By Aditi Khanna
May 06, 2023 20:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishi Sunak on Saturday made history as the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister to perform a reading at the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London.

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain on May 6, 2023. Photograph: Dan Charity/Pool via Reuters

The 42-year-old British Hindu leader read from the Epistle to the Colossians from the New Testament reflecting the theme of service to others, in keeping with the recent tradition of UK Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions.

He and his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, led the procession of flag-bearers as the UK's Union Jack flag was carried into the Abbey by a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet.

“In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time,” said Sunak, in a statement on the eve of the historic event.

 

“The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties,” he said.

However, he stressed the Coronation – the first in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in June 1953 – is not just a spectacle but a proud expression of history, culture, and traditions.

He noted: “A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born… And in a fitting tribute to the spirit of service that will define the Carolean Age, people across our country will help their communities with thousands of acts of kindness.

“So let's celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for. Let's look to the future with hope and optimism. And let's make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: ‘God Save The King'.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna
 
Print this article
King Charles: The monarch who has great love for India
King Charles: The monarch who has great love for India
Surprise That Charles Became Charles III
Surprise That Charles Became Charles III
India at British coronation: Durbars, crowns, tiaras...
India at British coronation: Durbars, crowns, tiaras...
Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Panjwar shot dead in Pak
Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Panjwar shot dead in Pak
Jawans martyred, Manipur burning, but Modi...: Cong
Jawans martyred, Manipur burning, but Modi...: Cong
VHP sends Rs 100 cr notice to Kharge over Bajrang Dal
VHP sends Rs 100 cr notice to Kharge over Bajrang Dal
IPL PIX: Clinical CSK rout Mumbai Indians
IPL PIX: Clinical CSK rout Mumbai Indians
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Charles III crowned King of UK

Charles III crowned King of UK

Why 27,000 Litres Of Ganga Jal Was Carried to London

Why 27,000 Litres Of Ganga Jal Was Carried to London

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances