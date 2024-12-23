News
When Gandhis Enjoyed Chole Bhature

When Gandhis Enjoyed Chole Bhature

By REDIFF NEWS
December 23, 2024 11:33 IST
Sonia Gandhi, her son, her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter and a relative relished Chole Bhature during a family lunch at the Kwality restaurant in New Delhi on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

 

IMAGE: 56 years after she married into the Nehru family Soniaji still appears amazed at the size of the Bhatura. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, husband Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya Vadra relish the Chole Bhature.

 

IMAGE: The lady seated next to Soniaji, we think, looks like a Maino, one of Mrs Gandhi's relatives (likely a niece) from Italy.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

