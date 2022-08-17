When Dalai Lama Had Lunch At The Mosque

His Holiness The Dalai Lama visited the Shah Hamdan mosque in Ladakh, accepting an invitation for lunch hosted by the Muslim coordination committee at the Masjid Sharif, Shey village in Leh, August 16, 2022.
IMAGE: Ashraf Ali Barch, president of the Imamia, welcomes His Holiness on his arrival at the mosque. Photograph: Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama/ANI Photo
IMAGE: His Holiness blesses a woman at the mosque. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: His Holiness prays before the meal. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Is His Holiness indicating that it's time for lunch? Photograph: Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama/ANI Photo
IMAGE: His Holiness -- who it is said eats only one meal a day -- enjoys the lunch. Photograph: Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama/ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com