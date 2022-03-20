News
The Dalai Lama and Jataka Tales!

By Rediff News Bureau
March 20, 2022 12:54 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of His Holiness The Dalai Lama seen in public for the first time in two years.

 

IMAGE: After the coronavirus pandemic began, The Dalai Lama has been in seclusion.
His Holiness marked his 85th and 86th birthdays staying away from the public who yearned for a glimpse of the Buddhist icon. His medical team felt it would be unwise for him to risk exposure to COVID-19.
On Thursday, March 17, His Holiness appeared in public for the first time in two years. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: At the Tsuglakhang temple in Mcleodganj, Dharamsala, His Holiness spoke about the Jataka Tales, which many readers may be familiar through Amar Chitra Katha, but which in reality have a unique standing in Buddhist teaching.
The Dalai Lama told the gathering of thousands that he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical check-up but he did not go because he is in 'good health and can even play boxing with the doctor'. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
