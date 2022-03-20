The Dalai Lama and Jataka Tales!

IMAGE: At the Tsuglakhang temple in Mcleodganj, Dharamsala, His Holiness spoke about the Jataka Tales, which many readers may be familiar through Amar Chitra Katha, but which in reality have a unique standing in Buddhist teaching.

The Dalai Lama told the gathering of thousands that he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical check-up but he did not go because he is in 'good health and can even play boxing with the doctor'. Photograph: ANI Photo