When The Dalai Lama Met A Child

For two years, His Holiness The Dalai Lama kept away from the public. His medical team advised the 86-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader that it would be inadvisable in the times of coronavirus to meet people who come from all over the world to see him.

Last month, on March 17, His Holiness appeared in public for the first time since the pandemic began to deliver a sermon on the Jataka Tales.

Please click on the images for endearing glimpses of His Holiness meeting a child.

IMAGE: The Dalai Lama greets a child fortunate to be granted an audience.

IMAGE: The Dalai Lama -- who turns 87 on July 6 -- has the unique ability to treat the powerful and the common person the same way, interact with adult and child in the same inspiring manner as we can see here.

