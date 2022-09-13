When China Mourned The Queen

Glimpses from Hong Kong whose citizens mourned Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside the British consulate general.

Before it was handed over to the Communists who rule the People's Republic of China on July 1, 1997, Hong Kong was under British rule for 156 years.

IMAGE: Flowers are placed next to pictures of the queen. All photographs: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A Chinese gentleman plays Highland Cathedral on his bagpipes as a tribute to her majesty.

IMAGE: Queen Elizabeth was Hong Kong's monarch from February 6, 1952 to June 30, 1997.

IMAGE: People queue up to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

IMAGE: A woman weeps as she pay tribute to the queen.

Hong Kong residents no longer have the freedom they enjoyed under British rule.

China's Communist tyrants have throttled Hong Kongers's liberty with innocent activity earning prison terms like the recent case of individuals who created a text book, which was deemed subversive and treasonous!

IMAGE: Electric candles form the word 'E II R RIP'.

IMAGE: A picture of Queen Elizabeth flanked by the Union Jack.

IMAGE: An image of the queen is projected on the wall next to the British consulate.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com