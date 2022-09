Amit Anilchandra Shah, India's home minister, made his annual visit to Mumbai to worship at the city's famed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

IMAGE: Shah was accompanied for his darshan by Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Vinod Tawde, left, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, second from right. Also seen: third from right, Ashish Shelar, the Mumbai BJP chief. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Shah makes an offering to Lalbaugcha Raja.

IMAGE: Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the oldest and popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, entered its 89th year in 2022.

IMAGE: Shah with his wife Sonalben Shah and one of their two granddaughters. Mrs Shah was born in Solapur and speaks fluent Marathi.

IMAGE: Shah flanked by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and city BJP leaders.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com