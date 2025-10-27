When America's 'King' Met Japan's Emperor

Glimpses of US President Donald John Trump's arrival in Tokyo, for the second stop on his Asia tour, October 27, 2025.

IMAGE: Donald Trump arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photograph: Issei Kato/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump is welcomed by Emperor Naruhito. Photograph: Issei Kato/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Emperor Naruhito escorts Trump at the Imperial Palace. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and the emperor in conversation. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Emperor Naruhito shakes hands with Trump after their meeting. Photograph: Issei Kato/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Earlier, Trump speaks to reporters as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stands next to him aboard Air Force One en route to Tokyo. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump disembarks Air Force One at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump on his way to the palace in Tokyo. Photograph: Kyodo/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff