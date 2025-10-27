HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » When America's 'King' Met Japan's Emperor

When America's 'King' Met Japan's Emperor

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 16:39 IST

x

Glimpses of US President Donald John Trump's arrival in Tokyo, for the second stop on his Asia tour, October 27, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Donald Trump arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photograph: Issei Kato/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump is welcomed by Emperor Naruhito. Photograph: Issei Kato/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emperor Naruhito escorts Trump at the Imperial Palace. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump and the emperor in conversation. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emperor Naruhito shakes hands with Trump after their meeting. Photograph: Issei Kato/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Earlier, Trump speaks to reporters as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stands next to him aboard Air Force One en route to Tokyo. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump disembarks Air Force One at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump on his way to the palace in Tokyo. Photograph: Kyodo/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'New York Is Not For Sale', Zohran Mamdani Tells Trump
'New York Is Not For Sale', Zohran Mamdani Tells Trump
Will Trump Pull The Plug On Russian Oil Sanctions?
Will Trump Pull The Plug On Russian Oil Sanctions?
Japan Gets Its First Lady Prime Minister
Japan Gets Its First Lady Prime Minister
Where Are Usha, J D Vance Headed To?
Where Are Usha, J D Vance Headed To?
The Gift Trump Sent Modi
The Gift Trump Sent Modi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhel Puri: 3-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

VIDEOS

Former cricketer K Srikkanth attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:49

Former cricketer K Srikkanth attends Bhasma Aarti at...

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Shaurya Diwas5:31

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on...

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' in Dehradun0:12

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO