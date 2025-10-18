HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Where Are Usha, J D Vance Headed To?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 18, 2025 12:58 IST

Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance departed Joint Base Andrews and aboard Air Force Two, heading to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, where he will attend a ceremony commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps.

The 250th anniversary marks a rare milestone, emphasising the Marine Corps' continuity from the Revolutionary War to modern conflicts.

Vance will deliver remarks honoring the Corps' legacy, its role in American defence and global security, and the sacrifices of Marines past and present.

The trip underscores the Trump administration's effort to reaffirm ties with the armed forces, particularly the Marine Corps, which has long held a distinct place in US military culture and public esteem.

 

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, their children and Usha's parents Professors Lakshmi Chilukuri and Radhakrishna Chilukuri arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, October 17, 2025. All photographs: Oliver Contreras/Pool via/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Usha and J D about to board Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 17, 2025, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: J D waves as he boards Air Force Two.

 

IMAGE: J D carries daughter Mirabel as he and elder son Ewan step off Air Force Two on arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
