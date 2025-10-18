Where Are Usha, J D Vance Headed To?

Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance departed Joint Base Andrews and aboard Air Force Two, heading to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, where he will attend a ceremony commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps.
The 250th anniversary marks a rare milestone, emphasising the Marine Corps' continuity from the Revolutionary War to modern conflicts.
Vance will deliver remarks honoring the Corps' legacy, its role in American defence and global security, and the sacrifices of Marines past and present.
The trip underscores the Trump administration's effort to reaffirm ties with the armed forces, particularly the Marine Corps, which has long held a distinct place in US military culture and public esteem.
