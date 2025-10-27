'New York Is Not For Sale', Zohran Mamdani Tells Trump

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani and two of his most prominent backers, United States Senator Bernie Sanders and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, framed his election as a one-on-one battle versus President Donald Trump and his administration at a raucous rally at the Forest Hills stadium in New York City's Queens borough.

The rally was billed as 'New York Is Not For Sale', echoing framing Sanders has used at rallies he has held across the country this year.

IMAGE: Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the 'New York Is Not For Sale' rally, here and below. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: Mamdani speaks at the rally, here and below. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: Mamdani is well ahead of his opponents Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in the polls one week before election day, November 4. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Ocasio-Cortez waves next to Mamdani. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Sanders and Mamdani at the rally. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: If he is elected, Mamdani will be New York's first Muslim mayor -- his father Professor Mahmood Mamdani was born in Bombay, but spent most of his early adult life in Uganda; his mother filmmaker Mira Nair was born in Rourkela and educated in New Delhi. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the rally. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: People protest against Mamdani as his supporters arrive at the rally. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman wears a dress with the slogan 'Tax the Rich' outside the rally. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: A pro-Israel demonstrator holds a sign outside the rally. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff