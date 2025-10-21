Japan Gets Its First Lady Prime Minister

IMAGE: Leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Sanae Takaichi reacts as she is applauded after being elected as prime minister, October 21, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Sanae Takaichi queues with other lawmakers ahead of casting her vote to elect the new prime minister. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Sanae Takaichi holds her ballot paper ahead of voting. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Sanae Takaichi listens to another lawmaker during a session to elect the new prime minister. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Sanae Takaichi walks back to her seat after casting her vote to elect the new prime minister. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Outgoing Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba votes to elect his successor. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Japanese lawmakers attend a session to elect the new prime minister. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

