When A Tram Crashes Into A Building...

See what happened when a tram in Oslo, Norway, derailed and crashed into a building...

IMAGE: A first responder works after a tram derailed and crashed into a building in the centre of Oslo. Photograph: NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters

IMAGE: Police and other first responders at work after the accident. Photograph: NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters

IMAGE: A crowd gathers to watch first responders at work. Photograph: NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters

IMAGE: The building sold Apple products; several people on board the tram were injured, none seriously. Photograph: NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters

IMAGE: Police guard the accident site, here and below. Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

IMAGE: The tram is pulled out of the building it crashed into, here and below. Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

