News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » When A Tram Crashes Into A Building...

When A Tram Crashes Into A Building...

By REDIFF NEWS
October 31, 2024 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

See what happened when a tram in Oslo, Norway, derailed and crashed into a building...

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

IMAGE: A first responder works after a tram derailed and crashed into a building in the centre of Oslo. Photograph: NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

IMAGE: Police and other first responders at work after the accident. Photograph: NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

IMAGE: A crowd gathers to watch first responders at work. Photograph: NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

IMAGE: The building sold Apple products; several people on board the tram were injured, none seriously. Photograph: NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

IMAGE: Police guard the accident site, here and below. Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

IMAGE: The tram is pulled out of the building it crashed into, here and below. Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Tram derailed, crashed in Oslo, Norway

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
An Unforgettable Ride On A Kolkata Tram
An Unforgettable Ride On A Kolkata Tram
A Women's Boat Race On Dal Lake!
A Women's Boat Race On Dal Lake!
The Menace Of Illegal Constructions
The Menace Of Illegal Constructions
Empathy and support among Gambhir's coaching style
Empathy and support among Gambhir's coaching style
40 Years Ago This Day, A PM Was Killed
40 Years Ago This Day, A PM Was Killed
Coetzee, Klaasen, Maharaj return for India T20Is
Coetzee, Klaasen, Maharaj return for India T20Is
Dogett leaves India A in tatters as Easwaran struggles
Dogett leaves India A in tatters as Easwaran struggles
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Jharkhand Ka Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Ka Rahul Gandhi
The Women Breaking Barriers, One Package At A Time
The Women Breaking Barriers, One Package At A Time

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances