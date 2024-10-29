The Women Breaking Barriers, One Package At A Time

Christina Rindiki's all-women team on the India-Myanmar border in Champhai, Mizoram, delivers 300 plus Amazon packets daily.

The women handle all aspects of the operation and made around 450 deliveries per day this month alone.

This is their story.

IMAGE: Christina Rindiki. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Christina Rindiki

It has been a busy few weeks for Christina Rindiki and her all-women colleagues in Champhai near the India-Myanmar border.

The young team of 22-23 year olds work at Servico, Amazon's delivery partner in the district headquarter, four hours from Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram.

Every morning the young women arrive at the delivery station located in a residential area, pick up their parcels and set out to make the deliveries.

Addresses close by in the neighbourhood are covered on foot, while those at a distance are reached on scooters.

The last month was particularly busy where they were making up to 450 packages daily which mostly included household items and groceries.

Otherwise, they make 300 plus deliveries every day.

"Customers order a lot during the Great Indian Festival in October. There are many huge shipments. The busy month begin from October till Christmas in December," says Christina, an entrepreneur who got the chance to start an-all woman delivery station as a last mile delivery company in 2022. It is Amazon's sole all-woman delivery partner in the North East.

The staff comprises 7 delivery associates, one manager, one associate, one office assistant and one loader. The all-woman team handles the entire operation.

IMAGE: An associate works at her workstation.

Christina's journey is an inspirational one that has breached the boundaries of the male dominated world of logistics and shipment deliveries.

Her journey began in 2018 when she quit her job as a substitute teacher in Aizawl and joined Amazon as a delivery associate.

Married for two years at that time, her husband would help her pick the heavy packages as she made the deliveries on foot.

It gave her an opportunity to learn on the job, gain insights into the world of logistics and realise her passion for leadership.

Four year into working as a delivery associate she was given the chance to lead an all-woman team under Amazon's Delivery Service Partner programme.

"I always believed in making spaces for women, particularly logistics which has traditionally been male dominated and this opportunity aligned with my professional goals," Christina tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih in a phone conversation from Mizoram.

"Having been a delivery associate myself I understand the way of functioning and resonate with them. From a delivery associate to delivery station partner, the change has given me confidence and contentment."

IMAGE: The associates at the delivery station.

An average day at the station begins at 6.30 am with the arrival of the manager and supervisor.

The delivery associates come in at 7 am. There is a daily briefing and training session for around 20 minutes.

The associates are responsible for sorting out packages and ensuring timely delivery.

The goal is to make maximum deliveries before 12 noon.

"After their deliveries they return to the station and the supervisor audits how many deliveries have been made and collects the cash they have received for their shipments," says Christina.

"The weather and terrain are a challenge, especially during the monsoon. There are many landslides which can complicate deliveries."

Safety, she says is a top priority. There is a helpline for the delivery associates.

"We have implemented professional training for our team to handle any situation with confidence and have formed a group. In case of emergency, the person closest goes to the location to provide help."

IMAGE: A delivery associate sets out with a parcel.

It was not easy at first to recruit women at the delivery station in Champai because most people thought it was a job for men.

When a couple of local women came on board, others asked them how safe and convenient it was.

"They spread the word in their communities and we hired other employees," says Christina.

"Most belong to the local community. They have their own unique stories and are balancing their personal and professional responsibilities."

"In building this team I looked for individuals who were not only hard working, but passionate about creating a positive change in their lives, financially and socially."

"One of the associates is a young mum who can support her child through her work," she says.

IMAGE: Christina's team members pose for a photo, here and below.

The staff has flexible time slots to cater to personal requirements. Some time earlier, a college student left them to join university in Aizawl.

On those day when there are fewer shipments, the station closes operations early and the staff spend time together. Birthdays, anniversaries and international women's day are celebrated with great fun. The annual Mizo festival in March is another big ticket day when all come in their traditional best.

"The experience has transformed me in ways that I can't even express in words," says Christina.

"I feel privileged to provide employment to women who truly needed to support their families, be financially independent and uphold other women in leadership."

IMAGE: Christina's team celebrates International Women's Day.

IMAGE: Munching time when the workload is less.

On her advice to budding entrepreneurs, here are her mantras:

Believe in yourself The road to entrepreneurship is fraught with challenges, but remain focused on the goal Success in any industry is possible with the right support, mentorship and commitment. Most importantly, surround yourself with like-minded individuals and create an inclusive environment where everyone is empowered to contribute.

Applying these mantras, in a far-away border town, a group of young women are making a difference -- one package at a time.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com