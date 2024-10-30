News
Jharkhand Ka Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand Ka Rahul Gandhi

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
October 30, 2024 08:07 IST
IMAGE: Ranchi's 'Rahul Gandhi'. Photograph: ANI

A nimbu-mirchi for a BMW.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Riding with Nature in the Kalka-Shimla Vistadome.

Toxic foam strangles the Yamuna.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

When Germany's Ambassador Tied A...
Location: New Delhi

...Nimbu-mirchito his new electric BMW.

Ambassador Philipp Ackermann had a special reason for doing so.

All Videos: ANI

 

UAE Journalist Loves Vande Bharat Sleeper
Location: New Delhi

Its world class features left UAE-based Hassan Sajwani impressed.

Countries like Chile, Canada and Malaysia have shown keen interest in importing the Vande Bharat trains.

Yaay for India!

 

Toxic Foam Strangles The Yamuna
Location: New Delhi

It's a yearly tragedy.

Will the Yamuna ever be pristine again?

 

When India Is Celebrated
Location: Riyadh

India shines at the Riyadh season in Saudi Arabia.

Glimpses from the event.

 

A Scenic Ride Through The Heart Of Nature
Location: Shimla

Lush valleys.

Deep gorges

Dense forests.

Why the Kalka-Shimla Vistadome toy train journey is one you must take!

 

Who's This?Rahul Gandhi?
Location: Ranchi

And why he wants to meet the real Rahul Gandhi.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

