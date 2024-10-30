Jharkhand Ka Rahul Gandhi

A nimbu-mirchi for a BMW.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Riding with Nature in the Kalka-Shimla Vistadome.
Toxic foam strangles the Yamuna.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
When Germany's Ambassador Tied A...
Location: New Delhi
...Nimbu-mirchito his new electric BMW.
Ambassador Philipp Ackermann had a special reason for doing so.
UAE Journalist Loves Vande Bharat Sleeper
Location: New Delhi
Its world class features left UAE-based Hassan Sajwani impressed.
Countries like Chile, Canada and Malaysia have shown keen interest in importing the Vande Bharat trains.
Yaay for India!
Toxic Foam Strangles The Yamuna
Location: New Delhi
It's a yearly tragedy.
Will the Yamuna ever be pristine again?
When India Is Celebrated
Location: Riyadh
India shines at the Riyadh season in Saudi Arabia.
Glimpses from the event.
A Scenic Ride Through The Heart Of Nature
Location: Shimla
Lush valleys.
Deep gorges
Dense forests.
Why the Kalka-Shimla Vistadome toy train journey is one you must take!
Who's This?Rahul Gandhi?
Location: Ranchi
And why he wants to meet the real Rahul Gandhi.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com