Made in India Jimny five-door debuts in Japan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 30, 2025 13:34 IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said the locally manufactured Jimny five-door model has made its debut in the Japanese market.

Maruti Jimny

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The SUV, which is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram-based plant, was unveiled in Japan on Thursday.

The Jimmy five-door model has become the second SUV after Fronx to be supplied to the home market of Suzuki Motor Corporation in FY 2024-25.

"The introduction of the Made in India Jimny 5-door in Japan is a testament to the global level of excellence in our manufacturing capability," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

 

It is the company's second model to be exported to Japan this fiscal, after Fronx in August 2024, he added.

Jimny is the second most exported Maruti Suzuki car in FY 2024-25, Takeuchi stated.

"After its resounding success in markets like Mexico, Australia, and South Africa, we are confident that it will delight customers in Japan.

"The export of Jimny reaffirms our commitment towards 'Make-in-India for the world," he added.

Maruti Suzuki exports the four-wheel-drive (4WD) model to almost 100 countries.

Suzuki Motor Corporation said it will launch the model, christened as Jimny Nomade in Japan, on April 3.

The Jimny has over half a century of heritage and has sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide, in 199 countries and regions.

The three-door version of Jimny is already on sale in the Japanese market and the five-door version will further add to the popularity of the model, Maruti Suzuki said.

With India as a production base for Jimny 5-door, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki's global production stature to meet the growing demand for the iconic off-roader brand.

Maruti Suzuki is India's leading passenger vehicle exporter shipped over 3.23 lakh vehicles to around 100 countries in CY 2024.

The company held a 43.5 per cent share of the country's total passenger vehicle exports in CY 2024.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
