Coming of Age In Japan

Glimpses from the Coming of Age Day celebrations in Yokohama, Japan.
An annual celebration, observed as a public holiday on the second Monday of January.
It celebrates young people who have turned 18, helping them recognise their entry into adulthood.
The celebration marks their transition from dependence to independence.
IMAGE: Kimono-clad young women take selfies at the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
IMAGE: Young women capture memories of this important day in their lives. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: Look at all the flowers in their hair! Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: Young women await transport to head to the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: Security checks before these ladies attend the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: Cheers to Adulthood! Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: A young woman with a hand fan where her name is written on top of a dragon. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: Notice the heart shaped bag with this just turned 18 lady on her way to the ceremony. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: A young man holds a flag with his name and blows a whistle as he poses for a photo with a young woman. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: Kimono-clad young men with flags on their way to the venue. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: Look how many young Japanese turned 18! Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
IMAGE: Young women leave the venue after the ceremony. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com