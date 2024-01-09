News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Coming of Age In Japan

Coming of Age In Japan

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
January 09, 2024 13:30 IST
Glimpses from the Coming of Age Day celebrations in Yokohama, Japan.

An annual celebration, observed as a public holiday on the second Monday of January.

It celebrates young people who have turned 18, helping them recognise their entry into adulthood.

The celebration marks their transition from dependence to independence.

 

IMAGE: Kimono-clad young women take selfies at the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Young women capture memories of this important day in their lives. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Look at all the flowers in their hair! Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Young women await transport to head to the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security checks before these ladies attend the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cheers to Adulthood! Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A young woman with a hand fan where her name is written on top of a dragon. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Notice the heart shaped bag with this just turned 18 lady on her way to the ceremony. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A young man holds a flag with his name and blows a whistle as he poses for a photo with a young woman. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kimono-clad young men with flags on their way to the venue. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Look how many young Japanese turned 18! Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Young women leave the venue after the ceremony. Photograph: Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
