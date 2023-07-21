News
Rediff.com  » News » When A Landslide Wiped Out A Village

When A Landslide Wiped Out A Village

By REDIFF NEWS
July 21, 2023 09:10 IST
100 people are feared trapped as Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district was overwhelmed by a landslide early on Thursday morning.

 

IMAGE: Rescue teams carry the body of a victim. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers stand next to the debris of a house damaged in the landslide. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue teams and locals search for survivors. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The search for survivors continue. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The National Disaster Response Force conduct a rescue operation. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rescue teams reach the site. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A drone view shows rescue teams preparing graves to bury the victims, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel and other volunteers climb a mountain to reach the site of the landslide. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Women mourn their relatives. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits the site. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare meets with a person injured in the landslide. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
