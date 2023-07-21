When A Landslide Wiped Out A Village

100 people are feared trapped as Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district was overwhelmed by a landslide early on Thursday morning.
IMAGE: Rescue teams carry the body of a victim. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers stand next to the debris of a house damaged in the landslide. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue teams and locals search for survivors. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: The search for survivors continue. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: The National Disaster Response Force conduct a rescue operation. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rescue teams reach the site. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A drone view shows rescue teams preparing graves to bury the victims, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: NDRF personnel and other volunteers climb a mountain to reach the site of the landslide. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Women mourn their relatives. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits the site. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare meets with a person injured in the landslide. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com