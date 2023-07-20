Landslide in Raigad; 10 killed, many feared trapped

At least 10 people have died after a massive landslide at a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Search and rescue personnel at the site of a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra, on July 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

While 75 persons have been rescued, many are still feared trapped, the official said.

Four National Disaster Response Force teams are engaged in rescue work, he added.

The village has around 50 houses, of which 17 were buried under the landslide, the official said.

The landslide followed torrential rains in the area.

The village is 6 km from Morbe dam, which supplies water to Navi Mumbai.

Minister Uday Samant said those rescued have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached the site and spoke to personnel engaged in rescue operations.

"This village was not in the list of landslide-prone villages," he told reporters there.

"Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble," he said.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, the official said.

The village is located near Irshalgad fortress located between Matheran and Panvel. The fortress is a sister fort to Prabalgad.

Irshalwadi is a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road. Chowk village on Mumbai-Pune Highway is the nearest town.

The district administration has requested trekkers groups for help in the search and rescue operations.

Search and rescue personnel at the site were facing hurdles due to the difficult hill terrain of the area where heavy equipment cannot be moved, an official said.

A small approach road leading to hutments in the area has been slippery due to the rains, the official said, adding heavy machinery like earth-movers and excavators cannot be taken there.

So far, the rescue and search operation is being conducted manually, the official said.

Two helicopters have been kept ready for the rescue operation, but they cannot take-off until the weather is clear, the official said.

Helicopters will be used to send the machinery to the spot for rescue operation, the CM said.

This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district.

That massive landslide had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families.

The final death toll was 153 when the rescue operation was stopped. Nothing of the old village remains except for its school building.

Fire officer dies on way to landslide spot

Meanwhile, a fire officer from the Navi Mumbai civic body died due to a heart attack while he was on way to join the rescue operations at the site of Raigad landslide, an official said on Thursday.

Assistant station officer Shivram Dhumne (52), from Belapur fire station in Navi Mumbai, was on way to the site on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

While climbing the steep path, he collapsed after suffering a heart attack and died, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) chief fire officer Shirish Aradwad said.

The NMMC's fire services team expressed grief over the incident.

The official said a probe was being conducted into the fire officer's death.