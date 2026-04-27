White House Correspondents Association Thanks Law Enforcement After Shooting

The White House Correspondents' Association expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their swift response and protection of attendees, including President Trump, following a shooting incident at the annual dinner held at the Washington Hilton.

Key Points WHCA President Weijia Jiang thanked law enforcement for ensuring the safety of guests after a shooting at the Washington Hilton.

The US Secret Service and law enforcement were praised for protecting thousands of guests, including President Trump and other officials.

President Trump and top White House officials were evacuated unharmed after a man fired shots outside the ballroom.

The WHCA dinner celebrates the First Amendment and the work of journalists.

White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) President Weijia Jiang on Sunday thanked law enforcement for helping to escort journalists, administration officials and other guests to safety after a shooting at the Washington Hilton, where the annual dinner was taking place.

Gratitude for Law Enforcement's Response

"Last (Saturday) night's shooting at the Washington Hilton was a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance. We express our deepest gratitude to the US Secret Service and all law enforcement personnel who ensured the safety of everyone in the ballroom and beyond," Jiang said in a statement.

"Their actions protected thousands of guests, and we wish a full and speedy recovery to the officer who was injured in the line of duty. We are grateful everyone in attendance was unharmed, including the president, the first lady, and the vice president," she added.

Evacuation of President Trump

US President Donald Trump and other top White House officials were evacuated unharmed from the annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday after a man armed with multiple weapons fired shots outside the ballroom of the hotel.

Celebrating the First Amendment

"Our dinner exists to celebrate the First Amendment and the hard daily work of the journalists who defend it," Jiang, CBS News's senior White House correspondent, said.

"Last night, those journalists showed exactly the kind of calm and courage that work demands, jumping into reporting immediately after the incident unfolded. We are proud of everyone in that room," she continued.

Trump said it was his hope that after the area was cleared the event would continue as planned.

"I really wanted to go on, and I really wanted to, but the protocol was no and, you know, once those doors were open, that room was sealed," Trump told Fox News programme "The Sunday Briefing."