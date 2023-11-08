News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » A School For Santa Clauses

A School For Santa Clauses

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
November 08, 2023 12:46 IST
Students at Brazil's Santa Claus school travel on a tram ahead of the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro.

The school founded in 1993, prepares its students with acting skills so that they can perform at malls and private events.

Once they graduate, they receive a special diploma, which qualifies them as Santas. They aree also awarded a golden key which symbolises the beginning of the Christmas season in Brazil.

 

IMAGE: Santa Claus school students travel on a tram, here and below. All photographs: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: The Santas wave at passersby on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: A Santa chooses to take a car rather than the tram.

 

IMAGE: Mr Claus waves at the Santas in the tram.

 

IMAGE: The Santas show their graduation diploma certificate.

 

IMAGE: The Santas look Ho! Ho! Ho!, don't they?

 

IMAGE: One of the Santas wants to surf all the way to Christmas.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Are The Santas Running?
Why Are The Santas Running?
Gosh! So Many Santas!
Gosh! So Many Santas!
What is Santa Doing Under Water?
What is Santa Doing Under Water?
Right-wing vlogger booked for remarks on Kerala blast
Right-wing vlogger booked for remarks on Kerala blast
Wedding Festivities For Ira Khan Begin
Wedding Festivities For Ira Khan Begin
'Chandrayaan demonstrates the skill of India's people'
'Chandrayaan demonstrates the skill of India's people'
Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why
Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why

