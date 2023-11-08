A School For Santa Clauses

Students at Brazil's Santa Claus school travel on a tram ahead of the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro.

The school founded in 1993, prepares its students with acting skills so that they can perform at malls and private events.

Once they graduate, they receive a special diploma, which qualifies them as Santas. They aree also awarded a golden key which symbolises the beginning of the Christmas season in Brazil.

IMAGE: Santa Claus school students travel on a tram, here and below. All photographs: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: The Santas wave at passersby on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, here and below.

IMAGE: A Santa chooses to take a car rather than the tram.

IMAGE: Mr Claus waves at the Santas in the tram.

IMAGE: The Santas show their graduation diploma certificate.

IMAGE: The Santas look Ho! Ho! Ho!, don't they?

IMAGE: One of the Santas wants to surf all the way to Christmas.

