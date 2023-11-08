A School For Santa Clauses

Students at Brazil's Santa Claus school travel on a tram ahead of the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro.
The school founded in 1993, prepares its students with acting skills so that they can perform at malls and private events.
Once they graduate, they receive a special diploma, which qualifies them as Santas. They aree also awarded a golden key which symbolises the beginning of the Christmas season in Brazil.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com