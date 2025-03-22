HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's RSS Chief Doing In Bengaluru?

March 22, 2025 09:40 IST

On Friday, March 21, 2025, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the Sangh's top decision-making body.

The meet will discuss the Manipur situation as well as attempts to create a 'North-South divide' in the country.

The Baithak is being held on the premises of the Janseva Vidya Kendra, located at Channenahalli, near Bengaluru.

The Baithak will also discuss the Sangh's annual report (Karyavritta) for the last year (2024-2025).

 

IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat pays floral tribute to Bharat Mata during the inauguration. RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale is also present. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dattatreya Hosabale speaks during the meeting.

 

IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale at the meeting.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

