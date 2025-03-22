What's RSS Chief Doing In Bengaluru?

On Friday, March 21, 2025, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the Sangh's top decision-making body.
The meet will discuss the Manipur situation as well as attempts to create a 'North-South divide' in the country.
The Baithak is being held on the premises of the Janseva Vidya Kendra, located at Channenahalli, near Bengaluru.
The Baithak will also discuss the Sangh's annual report (Karyavritta) for the last year (2024-2025).
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com