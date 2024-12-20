News
Home  » News » Revival of mandir-masjid disputes unacceptable: RSS chief

Revival of mandir-masjid disputes unacceptable: RSS chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 20, 2024 01:41 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed concern over resurgence of several temple-mosque disputes and asserted that certain individuals, after the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, seem to believe they can become "leaders of Hindus" by raking up such issues.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the Sanjivan Samadhi ceremony of Shri Moraya Gosavi Maharaj, at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, December 17, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

Delivering a lecture on 'India- The Vishwaguru', at Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series), Bhagwat advocated for an inclusive society and said the world needs to be shown that the country can live together in harmony.

Highlighting the plurality of Indian society, Bhagwat said Christmas is celebrated in Ramakrishna Mission, adding "only we can do this because we are Hindus".

 

"We have been living in harmony for a long time. If we want to provide this harmony to the world, we need to create a model of it. After the construction of Ram Mandir, some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by raking up the similar issues in new places. This is not acceptable," he said.

The Ram Temple was constructed since it was matter for faith for all Hindus, Bhagwat said.

"Every day a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India needs to show that we can live together," he said without mentioning any particular site.

Several demands for surveys of mosques to unearth temples have found their way to courts in the recent past, though Bhagwat did not mention any by name in his lecture.

Some groups that came from outside brought with them staunchness and they want their old rule to return, he said.

"But now the country runs as per the Constitution. In this setup people choose their representatives, who run the government. The days of hegemony are gone," he asserted.

He said the rule of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was characterised by such staunchness, though his descendant Bahadur Shah Zafar in 1857 banned cow slaughter.

"It was decided that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should be given to Hindus but the British sensed it and created rift between the two communities. Since then, this sense of 'algavwad' (separatism) came into being. As a result, Pakistan came into existence," he said.

Bhagwat said why was the "language of dominance" being used if all identify themselves as Indians.

"Who is a minority and who is a majority? Everyone is equal here. The tradition of this nation is all can follow their own forms of worship. The only requirement is to live in harmony and abide by rules and laws," the RSS chief asserted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
