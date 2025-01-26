Respect differences, live in harmony: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said differences should be respected and cohesion is the key to living in harmony.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat participates in Republic Day celebrations in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI on X

No one should be suppressed and everyone should get an opportunity to grow, he asserted while speaking after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day celebration at a college in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Along with celebration, Republic Day is an occasion to 'remember our responsibilities towards the nation', he said.

Addressing the issue of diversity, Bhagwat said differences should be respected and that 'cohesion is the key to living in harmony'.

"Clashes are happening outside Bharat due to diversity. We see diversity as a natural part of life. You can have your own specialities, but you must be good to each other. If you want to live, it should be a cohesive living. You cannot be happy if your family is unhappy. Similarly, a family cannot be happy if the town is facing trouble," he said.

Bhagwat emphasised the importance of working with both knowledge and dedication.

"Being enterprising is important, but you must always do your work with knowledge. Any work done without a proper thought does not bear fruit but brings trouble. A task done without knowledge becomes the work of a lunatic," he said.

Explaining his point, Bhagwat likened cooking rice to the need for knowledge in any task.

"If you know how to cook rice, you need water, heat and rice. But if you do not know how to cook it and instead eat dry rice, drink water, and stand in the sunlight for hours, it will not turn into a meal. Knowledge and dedication are essential," he said.

The RSS chief also spoke on the significance of faith and dedication in everyday life.

"If you drink water at a hotel and leave, you may get insulted or dirty looks. But if you ask for water in someone's home, you are offered a jug full of water along with something to eat. What's the difference? There is faith and dedication at home. Such work bears fruit," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also stressed the importance of equality, freedom and fraternity for the growth of individuals and the nation while highlighting the symbolic significance of 'dhammachakra' (wheel of dharma) on the national flag.

He said every person should have the opportunity to grow with respect for individuality and freedom from suppression.

"We want individuals to grow, and for that, we need freedom and equality. No one should be suppressed. Everyone should get an opportunity, and with fraternity, people will grow and spread their success in society," Bhagwat said.

Over the last 78 years, society has made great strides, with individuals improving themselves and contributing to the system that enables everyone to grow, he said.

The RSS chief said the dhammachakra on the national flag carries a powerful message of equality, freedom and fraternity.

"The dhammachakra on the tricolour is not just a symbol, but a message we must carry in our everyday lives. It embodies the values of mutual respect and cooperation, as defined by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility for the nation's progress," he said.

On the significance of the tricolour, Bhagwat said the flag's design was a result of careful thought and deliberation.

"Its colours were chosen after much consideration. The top saffron represents sacrifice and dedication, while white signifies purity and the clean way of doing things. The dhammachakra in the centre stands for mutual respect, which is the essence of our culture," he said.

Reflecting on the country's journey since independence, Bhagwat noted how national pride and respect were initially uncertain, especially after the setbacks faced in the 1962 war with China.

"After independence, doubts lingered. We had to retreat in the war against China, and respect for us was lost. But after the 1971 war and the successful Pokhran tests, our reputation grew, and the world began to respect us again," he said.

Drawing a parallel between personal and societal growth, Bhagwat said, "Those who work for their family's progress are respected. A family that serves the village is even more respected. A village that produces good people is revered, and if someone helps the world, we bow before them."

He also highlighted the importance of selfless contribution, saying, "Earning for oneself is less important than what one gives to others."

Bhagwat appealed to the younger generation to achieve greatness and use their success for the betterment of the country.

"The RSS supports all the good work in society. We do not look at a person's background or colour; we only support good deeds," he said.

Bhagwat said the ongoing progress of Bharat in areas such as economic growth and national defence is a result of the efforts of dedicated individuals, though much more needs to be done.

"Our country is progressing in various fields, but we have a long way to go. It is our responsibility to make Bharat a country of our dreams," he said.

"We can do it because many people sacrificed their lives for the progress we enjoy today," the RSS chief said.

"The responsibility of the country is on its people. You cannot outsource or contract it to anyone else. The tricolour we unfurl today is a reflection of this collective duty," he added.