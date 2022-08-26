News
Rediff.com  » News » What's Rishi Sunak Doing In A Pharmacy?

What's Rishi Sunak Doing In A Pharmacy?

By Rediff News Bureau
August 26, 2022 14:49 IST
IMAGE: Conservative leadership candidate and British prime minister hopeful Rishi Sunak speaks during a visit to his family's old business, Bassett Pharmacy, as part of his campaign in Southampton, Hampshire. All Photographs: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sunak was born in 1980 in Southampton, the son of parents of Punjabi descent.

 

IMAGE: Sunak's father was a doctor who worked with Britain's National Health Service. His mother ran a pharmacy, where Rishi helped her with the books during weekends.

 

IMAGE: Sunak poses for a photograph outside the pharmacy.

 

IMAGE: Though the business is not in family hands now, Sunak's name can be seen on the parking sign at the back of the building.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
