Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss Ready To Box

Artist Ciaran Gallagher finished his mural depicting Britain's Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, by painting Larry the cat, in the Belfast city centre, Belfast, Northern Ireland, August 17, 2022.
Larry is the Chief Mouser to the British cabinet office :)) He is the resident cat at 10, Downing Street and executive office of the prime minister of the United Kingdom in London. :)))
He has retained his post for a decade, since 2011. Three British prime ministers -- David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson -- have served under Larry :))
