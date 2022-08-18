News
Rediff.com  » News » Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss Ready To Box

Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss Ready To Box

By Rediff News Bureau
August 18, 2022 19:18 IST
Artist Ciaran Gallagher finished his mural depicting Britain's Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, by painting Larry the cat, in the Belfast city centre, Belfast, Northern Ireland, August 17, 2022.

Larry is the Chief Mouser to the British cabinet office :)) He is the resident cat at 10, Downing Street and executive office of the prime minister of the United Kingdom in London. :)))

He has retained his post for a decade, since 2011. Three British prime ministers -- David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson -- have served under Larry :))

 

IMAGE: Ciaran Gallagher imagines Rishi donning golden Prada gloves and boxing shorts, a jab at Sunak wearing Prada shoes -- costing 400 pounds -- to a building site. All photographs: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Gallagher paints Larry.

 

IMAGE: Liz is all geared up in a Union Jack inspired Claire's boxing outfit.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
