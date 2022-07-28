Rishi Sunak Charms The Tory Faithful

Rishi Sunak, one of the finalists in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party and Britain's prime minister, is campaigning hard to win over the Tory faithful who will vote from today, July 28, to August 31 to elect their next leader.

IMAGE: Soon after Tuesday's second leadership debate with frontrunner Liz Truss -- that was aborted after the programme host fainted -- Rishi spoke to Tories in Newmarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. All photographs: Joe Giddens/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi has been Obamesque on the campaign trail, telling folks about the way he was brought up by his hardworking parents, a doctor father who worked for the United Kingdom's National Health Service and his mother who toiled at the family pharmacy.

IMAGE: The Conservative party has traditionally been the home of white, elderly, Britons and the idea that a man of colour could be their next leader would possibly seem like heresy to Churchill, Eden, Macmillan, Douglas-Home and Heath who led it in the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s.

IMAGE: Rishi is, of course, married to Akshata Murty, whose personal fortune some say even exceeds the queen of England's riches.

For all those who came in late, Akshata's mother is the beloved author Sudha Murty and her father N R Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys.

IMAGE: Three of Rishi's top economic proposals that may resonate with the Tories are his assurance that he will reduce taxes once inflation is under control; his pledge to cut income tax by possibly 2026; a promise to scrap the '5% VAT rate on household energy for one year if the price cap on bills rises above £3,000 for the typical household'.

IMAGE: According to the BBC, Conservatives begin voting today, July 28, till August 31, and the winner will be announced on September 5.

The number of voters who will decide between Sunak and Truss: More than 160,000, or about 0.3% of the total UK electorate, according to the BBC.

