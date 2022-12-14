News
Rediff.com  » News » What's Joe Biden Celebrating?

What's Joe Biden Celebrating?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 14, 2022 13:57 IST
US President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, a landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage, on the south lawn at the White House on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

 

IMAGE: No one seems more thrilled than Vice President Kamala Harris as President Biden holds up his pen -- to the cheers of Senator Cory Booker, left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, second from left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Representative Jerry Nadler, Second Gentleman (Kamala's husband) Doug Emhoff, First Lady Jill Biden and Senator Dianne Feinstein -- after signing the bill. All photographs: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An ebullient Biden celebrates signing the law.

 

IMAGE: Biden gifts the pen to Kamala Harris, an American tradition where a president gifts the pen he has used to sign an important law to someone present on the occasion.

 

IMAGE: Singer Cyndi Lauper -- a long-time advocate for LGBT rights -- salutes the crowd as she performs at the signing ceremony.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
