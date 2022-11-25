Gay couple knock on Supreme Court's door for nod to same-sex marriage

A gay couple has moved the Supreme Court of India seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act and to issue appropriate directions to the authorities concerned to allow them to solemnise their marriage.

IMAGE: Gay activists dressed as newly wed grooms attend a gay pride parade, which is promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The petition raised the absence of a legal framework which allowed members of the LGBTQ+ community to marry any person of their choice.

According to the petition, the couple sought to enforce the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ individuals to marry any person of their choice "the exercise of which ought to be insulated from the disdain of legislative and popular majorities."

The petitioners, further, asserted their fundamental right to marry each other and prayed for appropriate directions from the court allowing and enabling them to do so.

The public interest litigation was filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India by the petitioners.

The petitioners, who are both members of the LGBTQ+ community, submitted that the right to marry a person of one's choice is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution of India to each "person" and has been recognised explicitly by the court.

They stressed that the top court has also expressly held that members of the LGBTQ+ community have the same human, fundamental and constitutional rights as other citizens.

However, the legal framework governing the institution of marriage in the country does not presently allow members of the LGBTQ+ community to many the person of their choice and enforce the fundamental right which has been guaranteed to them under the Constitution.

The petitioners submitted that this was violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution, including Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(a) and 21.

The petition has been filed to assert for themselves and for all members of the LGTBQ+ community the fundamental right to marry any person of their choice, irrespective of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The petitioners said they have been in love with each other and have had a relationship with each other for the last 17 years and are presently raising two children together, but unfortunately the fact that they cannot legally solemnise their marriage has resulted in a situation where both petitioners cannot have a legal relationship of parents and children with both of their kids.