He Threw Eggs At A King!

'This country was built on the blood of slaves!' Patrick Thelwell yelled as he hurled eggs at Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, during a walkabout in York.

Charles and Camilla were visiting Yorkshire to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death when Thelwell, a 23-year-old leftist student at the university of York, began throwing eggs at the king.

The unflappable monarch, who has something of P G Wodehouse's Lord Emsworth about him, seemed to ignore the eggs, none of which tarnished the royal suit.

IMAGE: Police officers carry Patrick Thelwell, who threw eggs at Charles into a police van during the king's visit to Micklegate bar in York. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Officers can be seen restraining Thelwell. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

IMAGE: 'This country was built on the blood of slaves,' Thelwell had shouted before he began flinging the egg at Charles and Camilla. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

IMAGE: A woman records an egg in flight. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A broken egg can be seen on the ground. Three eggs were allegedly thrown, but all seem to have missed the target. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

IMAGE: The crowd shouted 'Shame' at Thelwell and appeared to approve of the police action. Chants of 'God Save The King!' followed. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Charles and Camilla are shown a scaled replica of the statue of Queen Elizabeth II that they unveiled later during their visit to York Minster cathedral. Photograph: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Charles is presented with a maquette of the statue of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Charles makes a speech as he unveils a statute of his beloved 'Mama'. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com