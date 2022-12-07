News
Rediff.com  » News » What's Charles Doing At A Gurdwara?

What's Charles Doing At A Gurdwara?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 07, 2022 10:45 IST
Britain's King Charles III visited the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and met volunteers at the langar, which provides vegetarian hot meals 24-hour a day throughout the year.

 

IMAGE: Charles beams as he meets school children during his visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton, which is 47 km from London. All photographs: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Charles shares a joke as he meets volunteers at the langar.

 

IMAGE: Charles learns about programmes the gurdwara delivers for the local community.

 

IMAGE: Charles speaks to local GPs who ran the Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic during the pandemic.

 

IMAGE: Charles speaks to children who are learning Punjabi and traditional music inside the langar hall at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

 

IMAGE: Charles speaks to gurdwara members during the visit.

 

IMAGE: Charles in the prayer hall at the gurdwara.

 

IMAGE: A namaste is a greeting Charles has been familiar with for a long time.

 

IMAGE: Charles unveils a plaque to commemorate his visit to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
