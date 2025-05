On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari visited the Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamamba and offered silk garments on behalf of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam at Ammavaru in Kuppam.

IMAGE: Naidu offers silk garments at the Devasthanam. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhuvaneshwari and Chandrababu worship at the shrine, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff