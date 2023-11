Last updated on: November 08, 2023 17:27 IST

On a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, President Droupadi Murmu worshipped at the Badrinath temple.

IMAGE: President Murmu prays at the Badrinath shrine. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X formerly Twitter

IMAGE: President Murmu at the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The President, her daughter Itishree, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd), left, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, right. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The President emerges from the shrine. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The President and Itishree escorted by the governor, chief minister and members of her staff. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

